Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086536658
sweet fresh outdoor red strawberry in the garden, growing outside in soil, rows with ripe tasty strawberries
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturalagriculturebackgroundberryclose-upcloseupcolordeliciousdieteatingfarmfarmingfarmlandfieldfoodfreshfreshnessfruitgardengardeninggreengrowgrowinggrowthharvesthealthhealthyingredientjuicyleafmacronaturalnaturenutritionorganicoutdooroutdoorsplantplantationredripeseasonspringstrawberriesstrawberrysummersweettastyvegetarianvitamin
Categories: Nature, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist