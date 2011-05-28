Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
sweet cakes of many tastes for birthdays, weddings and festive events with flowers and decorations of chocolate meringue vanilla and different flavors
Mocha Nougat Cake, Two Layers of Coffee Flavored Cake, Covered with Coffee Buttercream and Caramelized Peanut.
Custom cake prepared for the birthday
Healthy RAW deserts. Healthy concept.
Sliced curd cake with strawberries without baking. The basis of the cookie cake. The cake is located on a plate on a dark background.
Irish Car Bomb spiked cupcakes with dark beer, Irish cream, and cream cheese frosting with freshly shaved chocolate garnish
Strawberry layer cake
Chocolate cake with cream filling

See more

185921012

See more

185921012

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123430224

Item ID: 2123430224

sweet cakes of many tastes for birthdays, weddings and festive events with flowers and decorations of chocolate meringue vanilla and different flavors

Formats

  • 4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

alejandro piorun

alejandro piorun