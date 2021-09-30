Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080628833
Swap meet. The sign "Ready for Labor and Defense of the USSR" (TRP) is a program for teaching physical culture in general educational, professional and sports organizations of the USSR.
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agedanniversaryathleticboldcollectioncompetitionconceptsculturedefenseexercisefitnessfriendshipgymgymnasticshistoryhobbyimageisolatedlaborlettermailmanmedalmetalmoscownationaloldornatepatriotismpersonpostpostagepostmarkreadyretrorussiarussiansignsovietsportstampstandardstarsymboltrainingtrpunionussrvintagework
Categories: The Arts
Similar images
More from this artist