Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098253725
Surprised Caucasian girl wearing striped T-shirt over blue background pointing at empty space holding hand on head
Madrid, Spain
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertadvertisementadvertisingamazedareaasianasidebackdropblankbrunettecommercialcopycopy spacecopyspacecut outemotionemptyexcitedfashionfemalefingerforefingerfreefunfunnygesturehandheadhispanicholdjapaneseleisuremock upmockupplacepointingposeshockedshowingspacestandingstudiosurprisedtattootattooed girlwomanwomenworkspacewow
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist