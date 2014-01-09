Images

Surprise prom night. Prom queen hold school blackboard. Small child wear prom crown. Coronation party. Holiday celebration. Pride and glory. Prestige and fame. Prom information, copy space
Cute schoolgirl with blackboard. Little girl hold blank chalkboard place for notification. Read this notification. Informing about event. Advertisement. Notice information. Notification concept.
Look to information. Little kid pointing finger at blank blackboard for information on yellow background. Small girl with tidy chalkboard for school information. Information for you, copy space.
Good news. Schoolgirl pupil long hair informing you. School girl hold blank chalkboard copy space. Announcement and promotion. Check this out. Girl school uniform hold blackboard. Back to school.
Smiling girl wear winter outfit show blank chalkboard copy space. Informing kids community. Kid with blackboard. Promoting product. Child promoting event. Promotion concept. Kid cheerful promoting.
Writing to the memory. Little girl holding black writing surface on yellow background. Small child showing fist with chalkboard for writing information. Blank board for writing advert, copy space.
Breaking news. Educational program. School schedule information. School girl cute french student hold blackboard copy space. School announcement concept. Informing kids changes in school life.
Success gesture. Awesome news. Educational program. School schedule information. School girl cute french student hold blackboard copy space. School announcement concept. Changes in school life.

1649177164

1649177164

2125049648

Item ID: 2125049648

