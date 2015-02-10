Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Surprise asian young woman using mobile phone standing on white background and copy space Young girl using smartphone for shopping online chatting texting message Beauty lady get shock and surprise
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4241 × 2784 pixels • 14.1 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 656 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 328 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG