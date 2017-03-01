Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Surgeon set: colostomy bag, surgical instruments, stethoscope and bandages lie framed around an empty marker board on a light blue background with copy space in the center, flat lay .Colon cancer conc
simple gradient background, circle background
Different medical equipment on blue background. The view from the top. Copy space
needle work
stethoscope medical isolated icon
Hemp cord, jute twine on white paper backgound. Texture of the brown natural rustic hemp cord in roll on white paper texture background
Hemp cord, jute twine on white paper backgound. Texture of the brown natural rustic hemp cord in roll on white paper texture background
Bottle opener, isolated on a white background, 3d

See more

226379308

See more

226379308

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129291126

Item ID: 2129291126

Surgeon set: colostomy bag, surgical instruments, stethoscope and bandages lie framed around an empty marker board on a light blue background with copy space in the center, flat lay .Colon cancer conc

Formats

  • 5891 × 3902 pixels • 19.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

N

NataKor