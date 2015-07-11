Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Surface of the White warming stone texture rough, gray-white tone. Use this for wallpaper or background image. There is a blank space for text.
Formats
4240 × 2832 pixels • 14.1 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG