Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090019316
Surface of the White stone texture rough, gray-white warming filter tone. Use this for wallpaper or background image. There is a blank space for text..
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagedantiquearchitectureartbackdropbackgroundblankbuildingcementcloseupcolorconcreteconstructiondarkdecorativedesigndetaildirtyemptyfloorgraygreygrungegrungyinteriormaterialnaturaloldpaintpaperpatternplasterretrorockroughspacestonestructurestuccosurfacetexturetexturedvintagewallwallpaperweatheredwhite
Categories: Vintage, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist