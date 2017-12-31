Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100960793
Surakarta, Jawa Tengah, Indonesia - December 31, 2017 : a yellow Honda Accord with a static modification style is parked in the hotel yard
Surakarta, Surakarta City, Central Java, Indonesia
Categories: Transportation, Parks/Outdoor
