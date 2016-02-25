Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Supportive doctor. Close up of millennial female medical worker gp family therapist holding hand on retired sick lady patient shoulder. Woman medic comfort soothe ill person express empathy compassion
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6084 × 3422 pixels • 20.3 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG