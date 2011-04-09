Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Supporters for Democratic Presidential candidate Barack Obama try to get out the vote over morning commuter traffic on the 101 freeway in Los Angeles, CA on Super Tuesday, February 5, 2008.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

9182404

Stock Photo ID: 9182404

Supporters for Democratic Presidential candidate Barack Obama try to get out the vote over morning commuter traffic on the 101 freeway in Los Angeles, CA on Super Tuesday, February 5, 2008.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2816 × 2112 pixels • 9.4 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

P

Philip R Cloutier