Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Sunset winter landscape from Transylvania Romania, Pestera Village in search for wilderness, nature, and countryside, along with backcountry road, more people are trying to reconnect with nature
Formats
6000 × 3997 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG