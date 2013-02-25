Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
sunset in the evening in this shot You have to choose the camera setting iso 100 , speedsutter 1part 4000second ,aperture at F32 and adjust the focus manually.
Using lens flare effects for overlay designs or screen blending mode to make high-quality images of warm sunlight isolated on a black background
a bright moon, a satellite of the Earth, on a black sky
Blurred light in dark, soft moon effect over clouds
Peaceful background, night sky with full moon,
The sun in dark
Orange full moon on the dark night.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133460483

Item ID: 2133460483

sunset in the evening in this shot You have to choose the camera setting iso 100 , speedsutter 1part 4000second ,aperture at F32 and adjust the focus manually.

Formats

  • 4928 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Babybluesky

Babybluesky