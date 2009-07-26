Images

Image
Sunset back light view on statuary of the Calvary Cross (Crucifix from 1629, statues by Emanuel Max 1861) standing on Charles Bridge with St Vitus cathedral on the background.
14727235

Stock Photo ID: 14727235

Sunset back light view on statuary of the Calvary Cross (Crucifix from 1629, statues by Emanuel Max 1861) standing on Charles Bridge with St Vitus cathedral on the background.

Photo Formats

  • 1633 × 2450 pixels • 5.4 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Peter Zurek

Peter Zurek

