Sunrise on sand drift Soesterduinen in the Dutch province of Utrecht with rays of rising sun shining through tree crown of Scots pine, Pinus sylvestris, against a misty background
Snakewort, Echium vulgare, growing and blooming in June July in the calcareous dunes of North Holland against a background of dune vegetation of shrubs and the sky colored by the setting sun
Close up of blooming Greater Redshank, Lysimachia vulgaris with yellow trees and orange coloring stamens in natural environment.
Close up of a Cassia or Wormwood shrub, Senna artemisioides, an evergreen shrub with grey-green pinnate leaves with 1 and 8 pairs of leaflets and brown seed pods and is native to Australia
Sunrise on sand drift Soesterduinen in the Dutch province of Utrecht with rays of rising sun shining through tree crown of Scots pine, Pinus sylvestris, with exposed roots
Sunrise on sand drift Soesterduinen in the Dutch province of Utrecht with warm light rising sun shining on bare sandy landscape with Scots pine, Pinus sylvestris, against a clear background
The red fruit of the Umbrella Tree or in latin Magnolia tripetala
Close up of solitary Catalpa, Catalpa bignonioides, with beautiful green leaves and beans in the light of warm morning light in park

