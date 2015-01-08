Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Sunny mountain view from cliff at very high altitude. Scenic alpine landscape with beautiful sharp rocks and couloirs and large glacier in sunlight. Beautiful scenery on abyss edge with sharp stones.
Formats
3200 × 2136 pixels • 10.7 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG