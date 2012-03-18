Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Sunny day, yellow terraces, turquoise and green water going in layers, Huanglong Scenic Area, Sichuan, China. UNESCO World Heritage site, landscape size picture
Formats
8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG