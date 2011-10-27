Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Sunbeams lighting down of stone slab at brookside. Abstract background texture, Beautiful background for wallpaper, Copy space, Selective focus.
Formats
6240 × 4268 pixels • 20.8 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 684 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 342 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG