Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Sunbeam Through Oculus Ceiling Hole Pantheon Cupola Rome Italy Basilica Palatina Built i27BC by Agrippa Oldest church in Rome Oculus open to air
Photo Formats
3744 × 5616 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.