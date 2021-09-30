Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094489559
The sun sets behind the ancient Lion Gate entrance to the archaeological site of Mycenae, a Greek Bronze Age citadel.
Mykines 212 00, Greece
K
By Kirk Fisher
