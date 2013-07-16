Images

The summits of Zugspitze (right, 2963m) and the Waxensteine (left, 2277m) in the german Alps near Garmisch-Partenkirchen. In the foreground the beautiful lake Eibsee.
  • 3600 × 1692 pixels • 12 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 470 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 235 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

A

anweber

