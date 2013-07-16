Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
The summits of Zugspitze (right, 2963m) and the Waxensteine (left, 2277m) in the german Alps near Garmisch-Partenkirchen. In the foreground the beautiful lake Eibsee.
Photo Formats
3600 × 1692 pixels • 12 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 470 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 235 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.