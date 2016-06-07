Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Summer salad with pieces of bacon, fresh cucumbers, cheese cubes and mushrooms. Green salad on a black plate on a dark background. Free space for an inscription. View from above.
Formats
5600 × 3733 pixels • 18.7 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG