Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Summer portrait of happy smiling young woman wearing a colorful clothes, hat on pink background
Happy girl with colorful clothes, yellow background
Beautiful girl in a pink wig and colored bikini posing on a yellow background. Woman with artificial long hair and pink glasses in the form of hearts.
Glamorous lady bright style
Portrait of little girl child wearing a checkered shirt, sunglasses over pink background
close-up portrait of young woman effect glitch
Bright fashion concept. Trendy girl with crimson hair wearing bright clothes and sunglasses alluring by a yellow background. Optics style. Tattoo.
Young hippie caucasian man isolated forgetting something, slapping forehead with palm and closing eyes.

See more

1646672269

See more

1646672269

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126782070

Item ID: 2126782070

Summer portrait of happy smiling young woman wearing a colorful clothes, hat on pink background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3350 × 1201 pixels • 11.2 × 4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 359 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 180 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Rohappy