Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
summer flat lay. summer vacation in nature. straw hat, sneakers, badminton racquets, water bottle, dark glasses, net with lemons on yellow background
Formats
6144 × 4096 pixels • 20.5 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG