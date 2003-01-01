Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
summer chateau parterre with boxwood hedges honestly trimmed, around which the path leads along the path of beige compacted gravel. Boxwood also shapes well, inside is a blue covering perennial
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2055233651

Stock Photo ID: 2055233651

summer chateau parterre with boxwood hedges honestly trimmed, around which the path leads along the path of beige compacted gravel. Boxwood also shapes well, inside is a blue covering perennial

Photo Formats

  • 3621 × 2226 pixels • 12.1 × 7.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 615 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 308 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Beekeepx

Beekeepx