Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086790224
Sumac is tangy crimson spice in wooden bowl. Sumac used as spice in Middle Eastern cuisine to add tart, lemony taste to salads or meat.
A
By AB-7272
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
arab cuisinearomaticasianbackgroundbowlchilli powdercondimentcrimsoncuisineculinarydeliciousdrupesdryeatingfoodfood and drinkfreshfruitsgaram masalagraingratedgroundhealthyherbalindianingredientmiddle easternnaturalnutritionorganicorientalpomegranatepowderpurplerawredreddishseasoningseedssourspicespicyspoonsumacsumachtangytexturewooden
Categories: Miscellaneous, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist