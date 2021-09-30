Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082795769
Sukoharjo - November 29,2021 : physical distancing sign on the green floor. a sign for people to stand in that place to keep their distance to prevent the spread of the covid-19 virus
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2019-ncovasiaattentionbackgroundcolorsconceptcontaminationcoronaviruscouplecovid-19dangerdesigndiseasedistancingepidemicfeetfootprintsgraphicgreen floorinfectionisolationkeep your distancekeeping distancemaintain physical distancingmeasuremedicaloutbreakpandemicpeoplephysical distancingpreventionpreventiveprohibitedprotectionquarantineredroundrulessafetyshoe tracksshoessignsocial distancesocial distancingspreadingstanding stillsymboltextureviruswarning
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist