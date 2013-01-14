Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Successful young woman cosmetologist on background beauty office. Portrait of professional beautician
Portrait of young woman looking at camera while lying on the bed at home.
Lovely young female with calm expression, wearing blue striped shirt, sitting on white bedclothes in bedroom holding pillow, looking away, feeling relaxed after good sleep. Leisure, relaxation concept
Playful mood. Cute brunette female person expressing positivity while showing her friendly smile
Singapore, Portrait of business woman in office
Pregnant woman covering her belly with hands in protective gesture
Curly-haired middle-aged woman smiling and lying on pink sofa wearing white blouse
Beautiful afro woman at home relaxing in bed

See more

187059065

See more

187059065

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126823662

Item ID: 2126823662

Successful young woman cosmetologist on background beauty office. Portrait of professional beautician

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2773 × 4159 pixels • 9.2 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tatiana Chekryzhova

Tatiana Chekryzhova