Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Successful male trader with win gesture watching on business graph on computer monitor. Young caucasian man monitoring and analyzing stock market online at home. Freelance and remote work. Night time
Trendy mature bearded man working from home with laptop. sitting at desk near window
Portrait of serious business executive sitting at office desk
Senior man at home in front of laptop computer working. Freelancer, on line worker
Writing businessman. Finance and accounting business background.
bi-racial trader looking at computer with graphs and holding paper
Young graphic designer working in office
Young Businessman Calculating Bill With Calculator At Workplace

See more

1083973619

See more

1083973619

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125050380

Item ID: 2125050380

Successful male trader with win gesture watching on business graph on computer monitor. Young caucasian man monitoring and analyzing stock market online at home. Freelance and remote work. Night time

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

BAZA Production