Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Success is hers for the taking. Portrait of a young woman doing a fist pump while working on her laptop at home.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4912 × 4912 pixels • 16.4 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG