Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094487936
Su Tong Pae Bridge is a great local wooden bridge that be built for monks to the village across. All done by volunteer with best attitude. Mae Hong Son,Thailand
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiquebamboobamboo bridgebeautifulbridgebridge over the fieldbridge over the fieldsbuddhismbuddhistcountrycountrysidecrossingcultureenvironmentfamousfieldfieldsgreenhillhistorichonglandmarkmaemae hong sonmonkmorningmountainnaturalnaturenorthernoutdoorpaereligionruralseasonsonsutemplethaithailandtongtourismtraditiontraditionaltravelviewwalkwalkwaywoodwooden
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
Similar images
More from this artist