Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Stylish woman with bright hair, red heart and air balloons on color background. Valentine's Day celebration
Beautiful hipster young woman with bright lipstick makeup, wearing redsweater and beret, holding blue blank helium balloon. Holiday celebration concept, isolated over pink studio background.
Cool mood on holiday. Beautiful lovely excited and happy stylish young woman is posing with many colorful balloons in the studio.
Pretty woman with bunch of balloons posing against blue wall with charming smile, adorable lady with curls wearing casual cap and shirt, looks at camera with happy facial expression.
Attractive Happy Young Woman with Birthday Balloons
Bring love to family holiday christmas. I love christmas. Girl happy wear santa costume celebrate christmas pink background. Merry christmas and happy new year. Woman hold heart symbol of love.
Woman hold heart symbol of love. Bring love to family holiday christmas. I love christmas. Girl happy wear santa costume celebrate christmas pink background. Merry christmas and happy new year.
Happy girl in green turqoise dress and wreath with colored balloons isolated on white. Celebrating birthday theme.

See more

1123084037

See more

1123084037

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132971359

Item ID: 2132971359

Stylish woman with bright hair, red heart and air balloons on color background. Valentine's Day celebration

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pixel-Shot

Pixel-Shot