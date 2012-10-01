Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stylish pink sofa with purple cushion in the showroom of upholstered furniture. Furniture store with sofas and couches on display for sale, copy space. Furniture store showroom interior.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5606 × 3730 pixels • 18.7 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG