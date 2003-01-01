Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Stylish Easter table setting. Natural egg with snowdrops in nest, feathers on napkin on modern plate, cutlery, bunny and on white wooden table. Modern Easter table rustic decoration
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134127617

Item ID: 2134127617

Stylish Easter table setting. Natural egg with snowdrops in nest, feathers on napkin on modern plate, cutlery, bunny and on white wooden table. Modern Easter table rustic decoration

Formats

  • 4480 × 6720 pixels • 14.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bogdan Sonjachnyj

Bogdan Sonjachnyj