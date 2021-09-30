Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094489328
Stylish cosy bedroom in grey colors. Cozy interior, home decor. Bed with grey blanket, pillows, knitted plaid, bedside table, vase with hydrangea flower, candles, garland lights, book and cup of tea.
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apartmentbeautifulbedbeddingbedroombedside tableblanketbookcandlescoffeecolorcosycozycupdarkdecordecorationdetailseveningflowersfurnituregarlandgarland lightglowingglowing lightsgraygreyhomehydrangeahyggeindoorsinteriorled lightmodernmoodmugpillowplaidreadroomscandinavianscenestylestylishteatrendywallwarmwhitewindow
Categories: Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist