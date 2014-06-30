Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stylish bright loft cozy bedroom with white wrought iron bed in the corner with clean fresh linen bedding beige walls and wooden floor. Modern minimalistic interior
Formats
5508 × 3672 pixels • 18.4 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG