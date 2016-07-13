Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Stylish blonde choosing shoes while sitting on the floor. Side view of a lot of women's shoes on the floor, a choice of stylish shoes.
Beutiful woman sitting on the mat in lotus posture.
Attractive caucasian woman practice yoga on a mat in loft white studio indoor. Plow pose, selective focus. Streaming workout, stretching, distance fitness, online trainer, sport, healthy lifestyle
Happy Couple are together in the bedroom. White background.
oman in easter holidays
Full length of beautiful Caucasian brunette sitting in lotus position on mat and holding one hand in the air.
Young sport woman sitting on the floor with mat making strong gesture
young flexible sportswoman stretching on fitness mat

See more

1731898894

See more

1731898894

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131988927

Item ID: 2131988927

Stylish blonde choosing shoes while sitting on the floor. Side view of a lot of women's shoes on the floor, a choice of stylish shoes.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5409 × 3606 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmitry Tkachuk

Dmitry Tkachuk