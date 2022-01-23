Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
STUTTGART, GERMANY - Jan 23, 2022: Person holding cellphone with logo of China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) on screen in front of webpage Focus on phone display
Formats
4500 × 3375 pixels • 15 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG