Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
STUTTGART, GERMANY - Jan 16, 2022: Smartphone with logo of Finnish energy company Fortum Oyj on screen in front of business website Focus on center-left of phone display
Formats
4500 × 3376 pixels • 15 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG