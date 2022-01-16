Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
STUTTGART, GERMANY - Jan 16, 2022: Person holding mobile phone with logo of Japanese energy company Tokyo Gas K K on screen in front of business web page Focus on phone display
Ryazan, Russia - June 05, 2018: Homepage of StubHub website on the display of PC, url - StubHub.com.
In a photo illustration, a screen from the Facebook app is seen on an iPhone in front of a Facebook logo, April 7, 2018.
Ryazan, Russia - June 17, 2018: Homepage of Piliapp website on the display of PC, url - Piliapp.com.
Ryazan, Russia - May 20, 2018: Homepage of Gigya website on the display of PC, url - Gigya.com.
KIEV, UKRAINE - 2018/08/14: Linkedin social networking website seen displayed on a smart phone.
KIEV, UKRAINE - June 8: Facebook web page closeup with notifications of new friends request and messages, and blank status line, in Kiev, Ukraine, on June 8, 2014.
São Paulo, Brazil - January 16, 2021: cell phone with Signal Messenger, Telegram and WhatsApp applications, all competing and with the blurred background the Signal logo. Selective focus.

See more

1896349873

See more

1896349873

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123483174

Item ID: 2123483174

STUTTGART, GERMANY - Jan 16, 2022: Person holding mobile phone with logo of Japanese energy company Tokyo Gas K K on screen in front of business web page Focus on phone display

Important information

Formats

  • 4500 × 2531 pixels • 15 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Wirestock Creators

Wirestock Creators