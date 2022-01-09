Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
STUTTGART, GERMANY - Jan 09, 2022: Person holding mobile phone with logo of American chemical company Lubrizol Corporation on screen in front of web page Focus on phone display
KONSKIE, POLAND - SEPTEMBER 22, 2018: Alipay logo on smartphone
ROSTOV-ON-DON / RUSSIA - August 1 2019: Screen shot of Qualcomm logo on the iPhone. Qualcomm is a company that manufactures processors for mobile devices
KONSKIE, POLAND - AUGUST 18, 2018: Medtronic plc logo displayed on a modern smartphone
KONSKIE, POLAND - SEPTEMBER 08, 2018: Kraken logo on a smartphone
KONSKIE, POLAND - AUGUST 18, 2018: Westpac Banking Corporation logo displayed on a modern smartphone
Krakow, Poland - December 6, 2020: Revolut app digital banking logo on Samsung phone screen

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123483309

Item ID: 2123483309

STUTTGART, GERMANY - Jan 09, 2022: Person holding mobile phone with logo of American chemical company Lubrizol Corporation on screen in front of web page Focus on phone display

Important information

Formats

  • 4500 × 2532 pixels • 15 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Wirestock Creators

Wirestock Creators