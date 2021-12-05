Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097506935
STUTTGART, GERMANY - Dec 05, 2021: Mobile phone with website of British gambling software company Playtech plc on screen in front of business logo Focus on top-left of phone display
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbingobritishbusinesscasinocellphonecompanycomputerdevelopmentdevicedisplayfrontgamblinggaminghomepageillustrative editorialinternetisle of manlogomarketingmobile phoneonlineplaytechplcpokerproviderptecpublicscreenselective focussitesmartphonesoftwarestocktechnologytrademarkukunited kingdomwebsite
Categories: Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist