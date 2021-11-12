Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095239877
Stuttgart, Germany - 12-11-2021: Person holding smartphone with logo of US cloud software company Samsara Inc. on screen in front of website. Focus on phone display. Unmodified photo.
Stuttgart, Germany
T
By T. Schneider
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americanbackgroundbrandbusinessbusiness logocellphonecloudcompanycompany logocomputerconnectedconnected operations clouddevelopmentdevicedisplayeditorialfleetfleet managementfronthomepageillustrativeillustrative editorialinternetinternet of thingsiotlogomanagementmobile phonemonitoronlinephoneplatformprovidersamsarasamsara incsamsara inc.san franciscoscreenselective focussitesmartphonesoftwaresolutiontrackingtrademarkususawebweb pagewebsite
Categories: Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist