Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095239976
Stuttgart, Germany - 12-11-2021: Person holding cellphone with logo of US medical research company Owkin Inc. on screen in front of business webpage. Focus on phone display. Unmodified photo.
Stuttgart, Germany
T
By T. Schneider
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aiamericanartificial intelligencebackgroundbrandbusinessbusiness logocellphonecollaborationcompanycompany logocomputerdevelopmentdevicedisplaydrugeditorialhandhealthholdinghomepageillustrativeillustrative editorialincinternetlogomedicalmedical researchmobile phonenetworkomicsoncologyowkinowkin incowkin inc.phoneplatformresearchscreenselective focussitesmartphonesoftwaretechnologytrademarkususawebweb pagewebsite
Categories: Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist