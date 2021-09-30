Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081153881
Stuttgart, Germany - 08-28-2021: Person holding smartphone with logo of US robotics company Nuro Inc. on screen in front of website. Focus on phone display. Unmodified photo.
Stuttgart, Germany
T
By T. Schneider
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aiamericanartificial intelligenceautomotiveautonomousautonomous drivingbrandbusinessbusiness logocellphonecompanycompany logocomputerdeliverydevelopmentdevicedisplaydrivingeditorialelectrichomepageillustrativeillustrative editorialinternetlogomanufacturermobile phonemonitormountain viewnuronuro incnuro inc.nuro.aionlinephoneroboticsscreenselective focusself-drivesitesmartphonetechnologytrademarktransportationususavehiclewebweb pagewebsite
Categories: Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist