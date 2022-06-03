Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Stuttgart, Germany - 03-06-2022: Person holding mobile phone with logo of British company Bluejay Mining plc on screen in front of business web page. Focus on phone display. Unmodified photo.
Edit
Ryazan, Russia - July 11, 2018: Adidas.com website on the display of PC.
Stuttgart, Germany - 01-31-2021: Person holding mobile phone with logo of Italian aerospace and defence company Leonardo SpA on screen in front of web page. Focus on phone display. Unmodified photo.
Stuttgart, Germany - 02-07-2021: Person holding cellphone with logo of Canadian pulp and paper manufacturer Paper Excellence B.V. on screen with website. Focus on phone display. Unmodified photo.
Amsterdam, the Netherlands - June 18, 2018: Website of The Security Service, also MI5 (Military Intelligence, Section 5)
Berdyansk, Ukraine - 27 July 2019: Illustrative Editorial, AXA Group website homepage. AXA Group logo visible on the phone screen.
Berdyansk, Ukraine - 12 June 2019: Remgro website homepage. Remgro logo visible on the phone screen, Illustrative Editorial.
Tokyo / Japan - 01 19 2020: Ministry of foreign affairs of Japan, website displayed on the screen. Logo. Politics. Government. Official. Relationships. Communication. Office. Diplomacy. Power. Asia

See more

1619445505

See more

1619445505

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134704623

Item ID: 2134704623

Stuttgart, Germany - 03-06-2022: Person holding mobile phone with logo of British company Bluejay Mining plc on screen in front of business web page. Focus on phone display. Unmodified photo.

Important information

Formats

  • 4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

T. Schneider

T. Schneider