Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Stuttgart, Germany - 02-13-2022: Smartphone with logo of British aerospace company Cobham Limited on screen in front of business website. Focus on left of phone display. Unmodified photo.
Richmond, Virginia, USA - 8 May 2019: Illustrative Editorial of Ambac Financial Group Inc website homepage. Ambac Financial Group Inc logo visible on display screen.
Los Angeles, California, USA - 21 March 2019: Illustrative Editorial of French bee website homepage. French bee logo visible on display screen.
Stuttgart, Germany - 02-25-2021: Person holding smartphone with logo of Japanese company Renesas Electronics Corporation on screen in front of website. Focus on phone display. Unmodified photo.
LISBON - JANUARY 14, 2014: Photo of WordPress homepage on a monitor screen through a magnifying glass.
Stuttgart, Germany - 03-10-2021: Person holding smartphone with logo of plane manufacturer Airbus SE on screen in front of website. Focus on phone display. Unmodified photo.
Stuttgart, Germany - 03-06-2021: Person holding cellphone with logo of Canadian financial services company TMX Group Ltd on screen in front of web page. Focus on phone display. Unmodified photo.
Los Angeles, California, USA - 25 January 2019: Facebook website homepage. Facebook logo visible on display screen.

See more

1302828880

See more

1302828880

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126713862

Item ID: 2126713862

Stuttgart, Germany - 02-13-2022: Smartphone with logo of British aerospace company Cobham Limited on screen in front of business website. Focus on left of phone display. Unmodified photo.

Important information

Formats

  • 4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

T. Schneider

T. Schneider