STUTT, GERMANY - Jan 09, 2022: Person holding cellphone with webpage of Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) on screen in front of logo Focus on center of phone display
Roma, Italy - October 7 2020: Stop Covid, Immuni App, official COVID-19 or Coronavirus contact tracing app for Italy, Italian Government’s exposure notification solution, tracking system, privacy
Stuttgart, Germany - 01-31-2021: Smartphone with logo of Russian company National Bank Trust (ТРАСТ) on screen with website in background. Focus on center of mobile phone display. Unmodified photo.
Stuttgart, Germany - 02-07-2021: Person holding mobile phone with business logo of British information provider IHS Markit Ltd on screen in front of web page. Focus on phone display. Unmodified photo.
Kharkiv, Ukraine - 12 November 2018: close up girl hand using tablet with Twitter app log in on the screen with a dark background
Berdyansk, Ukraine - April 11, 2019: Magna International website homepage. Magna International logo visible on the phone screen.
Stuttgart,Germany - 01-30-2021: Person holding smartphone with logo of US private equity investment company Silver Lake Technology Management on display. Focus on phone screen. Unmodified photo.
Stuttgart, Germany - 02-07-2021: Person holding smartphone with logo of British information provider IHS Markit Ltd on screen in front of website. Focus on phone display. Unmodified photo.

1923328718

1923328718

2130658994

Item ID: 2130658994

Important information

Formats

  • 4500 × 3375 pixels • 15 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Wirestock Creators

