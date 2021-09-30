Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080467511
Stunning view of snow-capped Mount Athabasca and Hilda Peak viewed from Parker Range in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada in the Rocky Mountains in autumn with coniferous trees in front.
Parker Ridge, Alberta T0L, Canada
T
By T. Schneider
